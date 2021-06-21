Nacogdoches Rotary Club distributes children’s books with mobile library

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Rotary Club is distributing books to kids as part of their summer mobile library program.

Rotary member Ed Pool said the program began on June 7 and takes place three days a week. Two of those days, Mondays and Wednesdays, are at the Nacogdoches Boys and Girls Club, while on Tuesdays, it alternates between Pioneer Park and Richie Park.

“It’s going very well, we are working with about 150 to 160 kids a week and books are pouring in for donations and kids are very eager to get back to reading so it has been very fun,” Pool said.

He said a large donation of books came from a local foundation. Another group from Houston has also been supplying books.

For more information, you can visit the Rotary Club’s Facebook page.

