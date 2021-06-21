East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nebraska sending state troopers to help at the Texas border

By Associated Press
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts plans to send about two dozen state troopers to Texas later this month to help patrol the nation’s border with Mexico.

Ricketts has criticized President Joe Biden’s approach to border security and several other policies, but he said the aid is being provided to Texas under a preexisting agreement that is normally activated in times of emergencies.

Nebraska’s announcement on Saturday came several days after Florida officials said they would also send law enforcement officers to Texas and Arizona.

Ricketts says the troopers will spend up to 16 days helping the Texas Department of Public Safety, but didn’t say how the deployment would be paid for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Gordon Road in Ogden
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect who allegedly robbed victim at knifepoint
Jkira Davis-Hayter (Source: Nacogdoches County jail)
Nacogdoches police arrest woman who allegedly used vehicle to hit spouse
Pictured are Jarvis Harper (left) and Lonnell Warren. (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches County deputies arrest 2 men in connection with string of vehicle burglaries
Pictured are Juan Caporales and Juan Sobrino-Montero (Source: Crockett Police Department...
Crockett police arrest 2 men suspected of installing ‘skimmer’ on gas pump
Kamili, a Maasai giraffe at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, died while she was giving birth to a...
Lufkin zoo giraffe dies while giving birth to calf

Latest News

Neches ISD Board
Neches ISD Board Meeting
UT Health Air
UT Health Air 6PM
Seven Jeter, age 2, and Curtis Jeter, age 4, are missing and believed to be in danger.
Amber Alert issued for 2- and 4-year-old year old Dallas siblings
Athletic administrators
Athletic administrators now tasked with following SCOTUS ruling
Nacogdoches Rotary Club
Nacogdoches Rotary Club distributes children’s books with mobile library