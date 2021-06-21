REPORT: Texas A&M will hire LSU’s Nolan Cain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Texas A&M Aggies and new head coach Jim Schlossnagle have made a huge addition to their coaching staff, according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers. The Aggies are set to hire LSU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain.

ASSISTANT SCOOP: @AggieBaseball will hire @LSUbaseball recruiting coordinator and assistant coach Nolan Cain, sources tell @d1baseball. Cain spent the last five seasons with #LSU and recently had the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class. #gigem #geauxtigers @CoachSchloss — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 18, 2021

He has spent the past five seasons with the Tigers and recently had the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation that included Tre’ Morgan and Dylan Crews. Three of his past four recruiting classes have been ranked in the top five.

Cain was a former LSU pitcher and was promoted to assistant coach/recruiting coordinator in November of 2016. Cain also serves as the third-base and outfielders coach.

