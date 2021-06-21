East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler, Nacogdoches, Carthage headline eight East Texas teams heading to 7on7 championships

Nacogdoches 7on7
Nacogdoches 7on7(Nacogdoches ISD Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Eight East Texas teams will represent the region at this year’s 7on7 State Championships.

The event will be in College Station from June 24-26 at the Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

Tyler and Nacogdoches will represent the area in Division I. Division II will see Carthage and Chapel Hill take the field. Division III is loaded with East Texas talent including Daingerfield, Waskom, Garrison and Corrigan.

Pool play for DII and DIII will begin on June 24. Every team will than be seeded in a single-elimination tournament on Friday. DI pool play will start on June 25. The top two teams out of each pool will play in a championship bracket Saturday. The bottom two teams in the pools will play in a consolation bracket.

Tyler Legacy is the only East Texas school to ever bring home a 7on7 championship. The Raiders won it all in 2004 with a 40- 26 win over Katy Taylor.

More details on the 7on7 championships can be found here.

