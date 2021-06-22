East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

153 Houston hospital employees who refused to get COVID-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) — More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.

A spokesperson for Houston Methodist Hospital system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit filed by 117 employees over the requirement.

The hospital system had required employees to complete their immunization by June 7. After that, 178 employees were suspended for two weeks without pay for not complying.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Jarvis Harper (left) and Lonnell Warren. (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches County deputies arrest 2 men in connection with string of vehicle burglaries
Union Pacific Palestine
Legal limbo delays Union Pacific’s layoff plans at Palestine railcar shop
Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Gordon Road in Ogden
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect who allegedly robbed victim at knifepoint
Seven Jeter, age 2, and Curtis Jeter, age 4, are missing and believed to be in danger.
Amber Alert discontinued; 2 and 4-year-old Dallas siblings found safe
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

June: Men's Health month: It's important to see a Doctor regularly to prevent health issues...
Men’s Health Month perfect time to make screenings priority
Men's Health Month KLTV
WEBXTRA: MEN'S HEALTH MONTH
Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area
Chairs in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol on June 21, 2021.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sets July 8 date for special legislative session on voting bill, other issues