East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.(Michigan State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A dad in Michigan witnessed a traffic accident in his rearview mirror that killed two of his daughters on Father’s Day.

According to Michigan State Police, a 21-year-old woman was driving a Mercury Montego south on I-75 in Bagley Township around 2:30 p.m.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, she crossed the median and hit a Toyota Prius head-on.

Kaele Lynn Polzin, 22, and Sara Summerlyn Polzin, 16, passengers in the Prius, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The father of the Polzin sisters was driving in a separate vehicle in front of them and saw the accident happen. He told police they were on their way to a family vacation.

Police said a 22-year-old woman from Rochester, who was driving the Prius, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman driving the Montego was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“No one is to blame. This was an accident. A huge unpreventable tragedy,” the Polzin sisters’ mother wrote in a message on GoFundMe. “A split second took away two of my babies. Please don’t compound my pain with anger and lies.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Jarvis Harper (left) and Lonnell Warren. (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches County deputies arrest 2 men in connection with string of vehicle burglaries
Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Gordon Road in Ogden
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect who allegedly robbed victim at knifepoint
Seven Jeter, age 2, and Curtis Jeter, age 4, are missing and believed to be in danger.
Amber Alert discontinued; 2 and 4-year-old year old Dallas siblings found safe
Jkira Davis-Hayter (Source: Nacogdoches County jail)
Nacogdoches police arrest woman who allegedly used vehicle to hit spouse
Pictured are Juan Caporales and Juan Sobrino-Montero (Source: Crockett Police Department...
Crockett police arrest 2 men suspected of installing ‘skimmer’ on gas pump

Latest News

A commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport hit and killed a man.
As passengers return to air travel, bad behavior skyrockets
In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's...
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned again, misses Tokyo Olympics
Naperville residents share harrowing tornado stories after severe storms strike. (Source: WLS...
Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
Naperville residents share harrowing tornado stories after severe storms strike. (Source: WLS...
Tornado survivors share their experience