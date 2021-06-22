East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself to raise awareness about mental health

By Rachael Thomas and Tayler Davis
Updated: 54 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, Texas (KSLA) - One school district in east Texas is sharing the haunting final words of a teenage student there who committed suicide at the request of his parents in order to raise awareness about mental health.

The Jefferson Independent School District posted on Facebook Monday, June 21, saying the teen, Chase Sandlin, will be greatly missed after his untimely passing. He was a sophomore at Jefferson High School. The district says at the request of his parents, they’re sharing his final message, hoping it will encourage others who may need help to seek it out.

Chase Sandlin, a sophomore at Jefferson High School, posted these final words to Snapchat before ending his life. His parents asked for his final message to be shared in the hopes it will encourage those who need help to seek it out.(Jefferson ISD)

The school district’s superintendent, Rob Barnwell, posted the following statement about Sandlin’s death:

“I am very saddened by the loss of our Jefferson High student, Chase Sandlin. Our hearts hurt now as we grieve, and his absence will be felt in the classrooms and hallways when the students start back to school this fall. I encourage everyone to pray for Chase’s family and closest friends. They need all the support that can be provided at this time. May God bless the Sandlin family and bring them solace in this time of pain.”

Anyone in need of mental health help should call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or go online here.

A memorial service will be held for Sandlin Thursday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. Anyone who would like to contribute to the cost of the funeral and associated expenses can do so by calling the funeral home at 903-935-2019.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

