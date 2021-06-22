First Alert: Reverting to hot and humid for the rest of the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The summer cold front has taken an edge off the heat today.

Unfortunately for us, this summer cold front will stall and wash out down along the upper Texas coast tonight, which means we are right back to hot and humid weather from Wednesday through the remainder of the week.

That means morning lows will be in the lower-to-middle 70′s with daytime highs climbing right back into the middle 90′s under partly cloudy skies. Considering the higher humidity levels, our heat index values will jump right back into the lower 100′s for the next several days.

With high pressure building in for the middle-to-latter part of this week, rain chances will be slim-to-none from Wednesday through Friday as the odds of getting wet will only be at a meager 10%.

Once we get into the weekend and early next week, though, many models point to another pattern shift, one that will send another summer cold front dropping down into Texas. Its proximity to us will ultimately dictate our rain and storm chances for this time frame.

At this time, we will bring back a low-end 20% chance of isolated showers on Saturday before our rain odds jump to 40% on Sunday. By early next week, rain chances will ramp up to 60% as we will have a likely chance to encounter some showers and thunderstorms due to that cold front encroaching on East Texas.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around one-inch. However, as is often the case when you are dealing with small-scale features driving summer thunderstorms, a few areas could receive even more rainfall.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.