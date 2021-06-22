East Texas Now Business Break
Legacy’s Bryson Donnell, Newton’s DeAnthony Gatson make college verbal commitments

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - It was a big Tuesday for two East Texas running backs.

Bryson Donnell, Tyler Leagcy, and DeAnthony Gatson, Newton, both made their verbal commitments for college football.

Donnell will be heading to Texas tech.

Donnell is a three-star recruit out of Legacy where he rushed for 1,159 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2020. He added on one receiving touchdown as well.

Gatson will be heading to The University of Southern California. He is the second player from the 3A powerhouse to commit to the Trojans in the past week. His former teammate Darwin Barlow recently announced he would be transferring from TCU to USC.

In the past two years, Gatson has rushed for nearly 4,000 yards and 59 touchdowns. He was the district MVP last season.

