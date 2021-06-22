East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin 12U All-Stars hold on to 2-1 victory of Rose Capital East

Lufkin All-Stars (KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin 12U All-Stars advanced to the Texas East District 10 Championship round after beating Rose Capital East 2-1 Monday night.

RC East took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Lufkin answered back with 2 runs in the bottom of the third. It seemed every time East would threaten Lufkin was able to get out of the jam, including a 5-3 double play to end the fifth inning.

Ceylan Williams pitched for Lufkin and threw a complete game with less than 80 pitches. Williams recorded nine strikeouts including two in the top of the 6th with two runners on base to end the game.

Lufkin will advance to the championship round and host a game Saturday night at Morris Frank Park. Rose Capital East will now turn around and play Rose Capital West on Thursday night in an elimination game. East beat West in the District 10 opening game.

