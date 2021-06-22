East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Organizations earn grant money to increase vaccine access in Texas

Your Shot Texas aims to increase access to vaccines across the state.
Your Shot Texas aims to increase access to vaccines across the state.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your Shot Texas is working to increase access to Covid-19 vaccines across the state.

The organization has invested more than $400,000 in grants to help community-based organizations not only increase access to the vaccines, but also to battle vaccine hesitancy.

Your Shot Texas announced this week 12 organizations that are receiving the first round of grants.

The organizations include:

  • Acts of Hope Center in Bexar County
  • Area Health Education Center of the Mid Rio Grande Border Area of Texas, Inc.
  • Ark-Tex Council of Governments
  • Boat People SOS - Houston, Inc.
  • East Texas Immigrant Advocacy and Resource Center
  • Gulf Coast Leadership Council of Brazoria and Fort Bend counties
  • Gulf Coast Leadership Council of Jefferson and Orange counties
  • Hispanic Leadership and Management Foundation
  • La Union del Pueblo
  • Mi Familia Vota Education Fund
  • Texas Organizing Project Education Fund
  • The Immunization Partnership

Each of the organizations earned between $12,750 and $40,000.

Nonprofits interested in applying for the second round of funding can do so here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area
Union Pacific Palestine
Legal limbo delays Union Pacific’s layoff plans at Palestine railcar shop
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Nacogdoches Memorial reaches purchase agreement with Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Pictured are Jarvis Harper (left) and Lonnell Warren. (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches County deputies arrest 2 men in connection with string of vehicle burglaries

Latest News

A conceptual rendering of what the high-speed rail station in Dallas could look like. Image...
Texas Central says path is clear to develop high-speed rail after SCOTX decision
Culberson County Landscape
Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old migrant found dead
Aggie Great Linda Cornelius passes away
Aggie Great Linda Cornelius passes away
Texas Central says path is clear to develop high-speed rail after COTX decision
Texas Central says path is clear to develop high-speed rail after COTX decision
Former Texas A&M Head Football Coach RC Slocum diagnosed with cancer
Former Texas A&M Head Football Coach RC Slocum diagnosed with cancer