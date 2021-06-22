East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: DETCOG CEO gives update on broadband funding status

By Donna McCollum
Updated: 40 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas Council of Governments CEO Lonnie Hunt has reported DETCOG narrowly missed out on a $100-million grant to provide the framework for broadband almost region-wide. 

DETCOG is appealing the Texas General Land Office decision in a last attempt to be accepted for the useful funding from Hurricane Harvey Recovery funds.

Hunt spoke at today’s Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce Stakeholders conference call. KTRE’s Donna McCollum monitored the report.

