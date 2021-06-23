East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Ada man offering over 10K for tips leading to suspect who shot his horse

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Pontotoc County man is offering up a cash reward after he says someone came onto his ranch Tuesday, and shot his daughter’s mini horse.

It’s a horse the family says they’ve had for 17 years.

“I got home yesterday after work to find her shot,” said Chad Estes, owner of Estes Cattle Company.

He says the last time he saw Annie, his daughter’s mini horse, was around 6 p.m. Monday. When he returned from work Tuesday night, Annie wasn’t moving.

“Somebody had shot her at very close range, it wasn’t from the road. They walked up to her and shot her,” Estes said.

Estes couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“Who shoots animals? Who shoots somebody’s horse and a mini horse at that,” said Estes.

Ranching has been in the Estes family for decades, since the ’50s. He says after inheriting the farm from his grandparents, he’s enjoyed sharing his love for animals.

In fact, he says the only reason they have Zebras is because his daughter asked him for one.

“We raise exotic animals, we try and keep them accessible for people around here -they’re a little bit different,” Estes said. “We like people to see them, but now that’s all changed. We’ve pulled them all back. Kind of rolled up the red carpet.”

Now, he’s installing cameras, in hopes of catching the person responsible.

“No questioned asked. If you hear anything, know anyone, hear anyone talking about it. I’ve got cash in my pocket. Let’s find out who done this,” said Estes.

Estes took to Facebook, offering $5,500 for anyone who knows anything, and an additional $5,000 for a conviction.

“I don’t know. It’s kind of a sign of the times now,” Estes said. “Everything you hear about happening, is now happening to you now. What do you do?”

Estes says his daughter is on vacation in Florida with her mom, and he’ll have to break the news to her in person when she returns later this week.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Nacogdoches Memorial reaches purchase agreement with Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital
Union Pacific Palestine
Legal limbo delays Union Pacific’s layoff plans at Palestine railcar shop
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Kylee Cubine���s journey from a hospital bed to the soccer field is inspiring the community of...
Power of Prayer: Hallsville soccer player Kylee Cubine
Power of Prayer: Breckenridge Village of Tyler
Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself; goal is raising awareness of mental health
Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer, left) and Luca (Jacob Tremblay) discover the joy of gelato in a...
The Stew Review: Pixar’s Luca an ‘instantly charming’ tale
Voting machines at polling station
Angelina County Commissioners approve county wide polling locations