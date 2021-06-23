Aggie Great Linda Cornelius passes away

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Linda Cornelius, the first Texas A&M female student-athlete inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame, passed away after a battle with cancer. She most recently served as the Bryan Parks & Recreation and Facilities Director and was a member of the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association Board of Directors as well.

Cornelius, a 1979 Texas A&M graduate, was a four-year letter winner and was the first female track and field All-American, earning All-America honors every year in the pentathlon. She earned a place on the 1980 U.S. Olympic Team but the United States would boycott the Moscow Olympic Games. In 1985, she became the first female inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame.

Cornelius also received the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (T.A.A.F.) Presidents Award in 1991, 1993 and 2010 and was inducted into the T.A.A.F. Hall of Fame for Parks and Recreation Administrative and Athletic Achievements in 1997. In 2014, she received the Texas Recreation and Parks Society Presidents Award.

For complete coverage of Texas A&M athletics, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @12thMan (Twitter), @12thman (Instagram) and @AggieAthletics (Facebook) or visit the official home of Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.