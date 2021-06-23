Border Patrol agents in Texas shut down six stash houses

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - Border Patrol agents worked with local law enforcement to shut down six stash houses and arrest 150 undocumented migrants throughout the city.

Those arrested were from the countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Nicaragua, and received medical treatment.

“The use of stash houses by criminal organizations continues to be a threat to national security and the citizens of our Nation, but they are also a danger to the people they exploit by concealing them in dilapidated close quarters,” the Laredo Sector Border Patrol said in a statement.

The Border Patrol is asking for the community to help by reporting suspicious activity to their local law enforcement or agents.

To report suspicious activity such as human and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” App or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll-free at 1-800-343-1994.

