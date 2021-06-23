East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Border Patrol agents in Texas shut down six stash houses

Over the last several days, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and law enforcement partners...
Over the last several days, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and law enforcement partners shut down six stash houses and arrested nearly 150 undocumented individuals throughout Laredo.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - Border Patrol agents worked with local law enforcement to shut down six stash houses and arrest 150 undocumented migrants throughout the city.

Those arrested were from the countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Nicaragua, and received medical treatment.

“The use of stash houses by criminal organizations continues to be a threat to national security and the citizens of our Nation, but they are also a danger to the people they exploit by concealing them in dilapidated close quarters,” the Laredo Sector Border Patrol said in a statement.

The Border Patrol is asking for the community to help by reporting suspicious activity to their local law enforcement or agents.

To report suspicious activity such as human and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” App or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll-free at 1-800-343-1994.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Nacogdoches Memorial reaches purchase agreement with Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital
Union Pacific Palestine
Legal limbo delays Union Pacific’s layoff plans at Palestine railcar shop
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself; goal is raising awareness of mental health
Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer, left) and Luca (Jacob Tremblay) discover the joy of gelato in a...
The Stew Review: Pixar’s Luca an ‘instantly charming’ tale
Texas A&M Biostatistics Professor Qi Zheng developed a software tool that helps researchers...
Texas A&M researcher develops software tool to help bacteria mutation research
Voting machines at polling station
Angelina County Commissioners approve county wide polling locations
Texas A&M researcher develops software tool to help bacteria mutation research
Texas A&M researcher develops software tool to help bacteria mutation research