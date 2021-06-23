East Texas Now Business Break
Camp V, Andrews Center offer suggestions for veterans, families dealing with PTSD

By Kayla Lyons
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons spoke with therapists and directors from the Andrews Center and Camp V about their services for veterans and their families during PTSD awareness month.

Bonnie Rose Bury-Blattman the Veterans’ Therapist for the Andrews Center explained that with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder “the upset doesn’t fade” and can “get stuck in the brain.”

They discussed the symptoms and triggers for veterans and how to talk about getting help for a loved one suffering.

Jeff Hurley, the Texas Veterans Commission Certified Peer Service Coordinator from the Andrews Center said it’s important to provide social support but not to pressure your loved one into talking because “recovery is self-driven”.

Travis Gladhill, the executive director of Camp V said they concentrate on making needed connections with services but the more challenging aspect is to work towards hope for the one who is suffering.

Camp V has a partnership with the Andrews Center to offer mental health resources to veterans and veterans’ families. They also have volunteer opportunities for veterans and non-veterans. More information can be found on their website at campvtyler.org.

