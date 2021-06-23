East Texas Now Business Break
Driver charged in crash that killed two, hurt three others in Odessa

Leo Andre Flores, 22.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested for a crash that killed two people and sent three others to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Leo Andre Flores, 22, is facing the following charges:

- Two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter, a Second-Degree Felony

- Three counts of Intoxication Assault, a Third-Degree Felony

- Two counts of Fail to Stop & Render Aid, a Second-Degree Felony

- Three counts of Fail to Stop & Render Aid, a Third-Degree Felony

- Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a State Jail Felony

- Evading, a Class A Misdemeanor

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Grandview and Cumberland at 11:28 p.m. for a major crash.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado, a Hyundai Santa Fe, a Dodge Ram and a Toyota Highlander.

The driver of the Highlander, 55-year-old Heriberto Hernandez, and one of his passengers, Lauren Brown, 55, died at the scene. Another passenger in the Highlander and two people in the Santa Fe were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation of the crash revealed that the Silverado, driven by Flores, crashed into the back of the Santa Fe, causing it to roll and hit the parked Dodge Ram. The Silverado continued before crashing into the Highlander head-on.

Police say that Flores left the scene and ran away from officers before being caught. Officers learned that Flores was intoxicated and that the Silverado he was driving had been reported as stolen.

Flores was then charged and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

