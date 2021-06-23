East Texas Now Business Break
FBI warning residents about sugar daddy scams

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The FBI is putting out a warning on what it calls sugar daddy scams.

According to the FBI, the scams involve suspects offering women allowances in exchange for attention but instead rip them off.

The FBI says the thieves target older women and college students by telling the victims they’ll get money in exchange for their friendship.

“What the criminal does is, they’ll promise to pay them $1,000 in this example for their companionship. So what the criminal does, instead of paying them $1,000, they will go ahead and overpay them $2,000.”

Then they ask the victim to send back the extra money. What the woman doesn’t know is that the money was no good in the first place.

“The check that was actually deposited to their account bounced. So in essence, they don’t get any of the money, and they end up spending some of their money sending it back to these criminals.”

The FBI says people should avoid sharing bank information and using prepaid gift cards to send money to strangers.

Once the money is gone, arresting an online scammer is rare.

“We’re dealing with cyberspace; these gentlemen are very savvy. We do have the tools and capabilities of tracking them down, but it is very difficult to do.”

Last year there were 940 sugar daddy scams reported in Texas. Seven of those were in Midland.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

