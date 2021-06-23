First Alert: Hot and muggy with a slim chance of a brief shower

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen a few showers try to work their way inland from the upper Texas coast along the sea breeze this afternoon, but most areas have just been dry under partly sunny skies.

Any ongoing shower activity that is isolated in nature will fizzle quickly by the time we get toward the eight o’clock hour this evening and lose the energy from the sun.

We are right back to hot and humid weather from now through this weekend, which puts us right on par for what it should look and feel like in East Texas this time of year.

That means morning lows will be in the middle 70′s with daytime highs climbing right back into the middle 90′s under partly cloudy skies. Considering the higher humidity levels, our heat index values will be hovering around 105-degrees each of the next several afternoons, which does border on heat advisory criteria.

The only chance for a brief cool down will come from of our small, 20% chance of a passing afternoon shower or thundershower each afternoon. This will come courtesy of the sea breeze front that moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Once we get into the weekend and early next week, though, many models point to another pattern shift, one that will send another summer cold front dropping down into Texas. At the same time, a trough of low pressure moving westward through the northern Gulf of Mexico may also serve to enhance our rain odds next week.

With increasing rain chances by early next week, we will take an edge off the heat as daytime highs come down into the lower 90′s.

