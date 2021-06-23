East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday issued a statement on Vice President and Border Czar Kamala Harris announcing her first visit to Texas’ southern border:

“Vice President Harris is ignoring the real problem areas along our southern border that are not protected by the border wall and are being overrun by the federal government’s ill-thought-out open border policies. She will fail in her mission if she refuses to speak to residents of the Del Rio sector whose homes and ranches are being overrun by gangs and smugglers.

“The Vice President was named Border Czar over 90 days ago, and in that time Texans have had their homes broken into, property damaged, and guns pointed at their heads as cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers profit off the Biden Administration’s reckless open-border policies. I launched Operation Lone Star in March to combat this record-high influx of people and crime, and since then DPS has arrested over 1,700 criminals, apprehended over 41,000 migrants, and seized enough fentanyl to kill over 21 million people.

“Texas has been and continues to step up to protect Texans and Americans.”

Most Read

Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Nacogdoches Memorial reaches purchase agreement with Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital
Union Pacific Palestine
Legal limbo delays Union Pacific’s layoff plans at Palestine railcar shop
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
153 Houston hospital employees who refused to get COVID-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired

Latest News

The Corrigan Bulldogs will play in their first ever state 7on7 tournament Thursday in the DIII...
WebXtra: 7 on 7 Corrigan
Leo Andre Flores, 22.
Driver charged in crash that killed two, hurt three others in Odessa
Daniel Ray Garcia
Gaines County man sentenced to life for 2019 shooting of Seagraves officer
Robert David Fyke, 33
Missing Georgia teen found safe after Lubbock man arrested