Mexia murderer imprisoned for 50 years up for medical parole

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A twice convicted child murderer from Central Texas who’s been behind bars for more than half-a-century is trying, again, to get out, this time reportedly for medical reasons.

Carlos Don Stultz, 78, says he’s dying and wants a last taste of freedom, however, Limestone County residents say he doesn’t deserve it, and they continue to band together to keep him locked up for good.

“He was sentenced for this crime and he needs to keep paying for it,” says Limestone County Attorney Roy DeFriend.

DeFriend is one the last ones left leading the charge against Stultz, one of the longest serving TDCJ inmates in Texas, who has outlived most of the original prosecutors, investigators and family members of victims.

Stultz was convicted of murder in the brutal killing of 17-year-old Kathy Jones inside her home in Mexia, and before that eleven-year-old Karen Kubat in Grand Prairie.

“You’re talking about a two-time convicted child killer, and a rapist,” said DeFriend.

Stultz was supposed to get the death penalty, however, his sentence was commuted to life in prison following a Supreme Court decision in the 1970s.

Since his incarceration in 1969, he’s come up for parole about 30 times, and he wasn’t supposed to be eligible again until February of 2023.

However, now he’s trying to get released on Medically Recommended Intensive Supervision (MRIS), which worries DeFriend who has become intimately familiar with the case over the years and successfully helped stop his release time and time again.

“This is sort of a new ballgame from the medical aspect of it, but let’s face it, is this the kind of man that you want put into a nursing home with elderly residents and children who come to see those residents?” asked DeFriend. “I think the answer to that is ‘no.’”

The Parole Board denied Stultz’ first MRIS request in January, however, inmates can make another request if their condition worsens.

Stultz’ current facility is listed as the Michael Unit in Tennessee Colony, however, sources say right now he’s in a hospital in the Galveston area.

While many would probably give up the fight against Stultz at this point, DeFriend said he made a promise to Florence and Sonny Jones that he was going to keep up the fight.

“Its not just what he did to Kathy Jones, its what he did to her after he killed her, and that he killed an eleven-year-old girl in Grand Prairie,” said DeFriend.

In a 2018 interview with KWTX, Stultz denied the murders and his confessions, declaring his innocence and desire to preach the word of God if he ever got free.

“This isn’t some elderly grandfatherly-type person, there’s a lot of hardened inmates that I’ve sent to TDC that wouldn’t do anything close to this kind of thing, these are just unspeakable crimes, and he needs to be paying the price,” said DeFriend.

DeFriend has put out another public plea for help, asking people to write the Parole Board--and soon--to keep Stultz locked up.

The board next meets on July 15, however, since it’s a MRIS case, it could be decided sooner than that, DeFriend said.

“Time is of the essence, they tend to look at MRIS cases within days,” said DeFriend. “I hope people will take the time to fax or email the parole board and protest a child killer’s parole.”

Information on how to protest to the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole is below:

Via fax #512-452-1025

Via Email to victim.svc@tdcj.texas.gov

Re: Inmate Carlos Don Stultz; State ID# 00999638; TDCJ-ID # 00233884

