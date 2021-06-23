Nacogdoches Memorial reaches purchase agreement with Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Nacogdoches County Hospital District Board of Directors has reached a purchase agreement and lease agreement with Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital, LLC for the sale of the operations of the Nacogdoches Memorial Health system. Lion Star will assume possession of the hospital operations as of Thursday, July 1, the start of Fiscal Year 2022 for the health system.

Nacogdoches Memorial accounting director Lynn Lindsey has been appointed interim administrator of the Nacogdoches County Hospital District.

“In partnership with Lion Star, our vision is for Nacogdoches Memorial to remain a progressive, benevolent healthcare organization that will continue to provide high-quality comprehensive care to our entire community, including those without the ability to pay,” said Lisa King, president of the hospital district board. “The board’s goal is to ensure that Memorial will be able to continue to efficiently and effectively accomplish its mission while remaining fiscally healthy. The board is pleased with Lion Star’s ability to improve the facility and increase services for our patients.”

The hospital district will maintain ownership and operations of the Nacogdoches County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), but all other eligible employees will be offered the opportunity for employment with Nacogdoches Memorial Health, according to King. “Memorial employees have shown a great deal of dedication and loyalty to the hospital through this search for a partner and through the recent COVID-19 crisis. They deserve an atmosphere of stability as to continued employment, general working conditions and compensation and Lion Star has shown a commitment to that initiative throughout our negotiations.”

Sean Fowler, managing partner of Lion Star, explained that Lion Star is equally committed to continuing to provide high-quality care to the entire community and looks forward to working collaboratively with the district to accomplish this. “The community as well as physicians can be confident that patients of Nacogdoches Memorial will continue to receive high quality comprehensive care,” he said. “We have already begun reaching out and building relationships in the community and we look forward to exploring ways we can work together to further our common cause.”

After 93 years of service to Nacogdoches, the hospital district officials want the community to continue to have a strong sense of ownership in Nacogdoches Memorial Health. “We are certain that the infusion of necessary resources, along with the addition of new tools and technology to the long-proven skills and compassion of our staff, will result in touchstone care for our patients,” said King.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.