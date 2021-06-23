East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Odessa police shoot at suspect who stole car, hit officer

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from the Odessa Police Department:

On June 23, 2021 at approximately 2:39 am, the Odessa Police Department was investigating a stolen vehicle in the 200 blk of E. 37th St.  

While on scene, the stolen vehicle exited through a garage door, striking a vehicle and grazed an officer.  

Officers fired their duty weapons at the vehicle as it fled the scene.  

The operator of the stolen vehicle struck an additional unit in the intersection of E. 42nd St and Andrews Hwy.  

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in North Odessa.  

With all officer involved shootings, this investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area
Union Pacific Palestine
Legal limbo delays Union Pacific’s layoff plans at Palestine railcar shop
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Nacogdoches Memorial reaches purchase agreement with Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Pictured are Jarvis Harper (left) and Lonnell Warren. (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches County deputies arrest 2 men in connection with string of vehicle burglaries

Latest News

.
State issues order to restrict movement of deer from breeding facilities where CWD detected
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Warming up today
Mexia murderer Carlos Don Stultz seeking medical release
Mexia murderer Carlos Don Stultz seeking medical release
A conceptual rendering of what the high-speed rail station in Dallas could look like. Image...
Texas Central says path is clear to develop high-speed rail after SCOTX decision
Texas Central says path is clear to develop high-speed rail after COTX decision
Texas Central says path is clear to develop high-speed rail after COTX decision