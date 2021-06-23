East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Furniture, TV tipping accidents brought to light by death of child

By Sydney Shadrix
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KLTV) - The deadly dangers of unsecured furniture and TV tipping accidents are being brought into the light by various organizations.

On July 12, 2013, Shreveport residents Taylor and Brittney Griffin lost their four-year-old son, Jackson, to a tragic accident. Jackson was playing in his room, when he climbed on his dresser, which held a 27-inch tube television. Jackson’s weight caused the furniture to fall forward. The TV then fell on Jackson, causing a traumatic brain injury that led to his death.

The Griffin family now works to spread awareness of furniture and television tip-over accidents and help Jackson’s legacy live on through their non-profit, Jackson’s Wish.

Now, UT Health East Texas EMS and Metro Aviation are partnering with Jackson’s Wish in their goal to inform the public of these dangers. You can watch their video of the Griffins’ story here:

To learn more about anchoring furniture, visit anchorit.gov, part of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Nacogdoches Memorial reaches purchase agreement with Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital
Union Pacific Palestine
Legal limbo delays Union Pacific’s layoff plans at Palestine railcar shop
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
153 Houston hospital employees who refused to get COVID-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired

Latest News

Fire Station Prepares For Electric Cars
Furniture Anchoring
Furniture Anchoring
Voting machines at polling station
Angelina County Commissioners approve county wide polling locations
Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself; goal is raising awareness of mental health