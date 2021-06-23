Shreveport Mudbugs are the champs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport Mudbugs are the North American Hockey League champions.

The Mudbugs won the Robertson Cup, the oldest junior hockey trophy in the United States, by besting the Aberdeen Wings by a score of 4-2.

The championship match was played the night of Tuesday, June 22 in Blaine, Minn.

So it’s #ClawsUp as the #RoadtotheRobby again becomes the road home to Louisiana with hardware in hand.

THE SHREVEPORT MUDBUGS HAVE WON THE ROBERTSON CUP! pic.twitter.com/IbV6OAzOCS — NAHL (@NAHLHockey) June 23, 2021

The Mudbugs also won the championship in 2017-18, making this the second time in the three most recent seasons played that they have been crowned the NAHL national champions.

The league provided this account of Tuesday’s match:

“The Mudbugs never trailed in the game and got 19 saves from Tournament MVP Cole Hudson in the win.

“The early stages of the 1st period featured cautious play by both teams. However, each team had some power play opportunities to try and get on the board.

“But, as they have all tournament and playoffs long, both goalies Jake Sibell (Aberdeen) and Cole Hudson (Shreveport) kept the opposing team off the board for a scoreless 1st period. Sibell ended up making 13 saves in the opening period and Hudson made nine saves as the teams remained in a scoreless deadlock.

“It did not take long for the first goal to happen as the 2nd period started. Less than a minute into the middle frame, Shreveport forward Sean Bunting capitalized and pounced on a defensive turnover by the Wings and swooped in from the right wing to sneak one under the pads of Sibell for a 1-0 Shreveport lead.

“The Mudbugs continued to pressure Sibell during the middle stages of the period, and it paid off again as a shot from the point from Chris Hedden was redirected by forward Gio Procopio to give the Mudbugs a 2-0 lead.

“The Wings had an answer later in the period as a power play opportunity led to a shot from the point from Trevor Russell, which was deflected in the low slot by Liam Fraser and into the back of the net for the first Wings goal, cutting the Mudbugs lead down to 2-1 at the end of two periods.

“The 3rd period kept the capacity crowd on their seats the entire 20 minutes. Less than a minute into the period, the Mudbugs would regain their two-goal lead as Joe Mack scored on an extended four-minute power play to make it 3-1.

“The Wings came right back less than three minutes later as Liam Fraser poked in a rebound for his second goal of the game to make it 3-2. It would stay a one-goal game for the final 16 minutes as the Wings worked furiously to find the equalizer.

“However, it was not to be as the Mudbugs iced the game with a late-empty net goal from Aidan Metcalfe.

“Hudson, who was named the Robertson Cup’s Most Valuable Player and All-Tournament goalie, made 19 saves in the win and finished with a perfect 9-0 record in the Robertson Cup Playoffs. Sibell, who was the regular season MVP and Goaltender of the Year, finished with 31 saves.”

The league also announced its 2021 NAHL Robertson Cup All-Tournament Team.

Forward: Braiden Dorfman, Shreveport Mudbugs

Forward: Kyle Gaffney, Aberdeen Wings

Forward: Dawson Sciarrino, Shreveport Mudbugs

Defense: Nico DeVita, Aberdeen Wings

Defense: Chris Hedden, Shreveport Mudbugs

Goaltender & Most Valuable Player: Cole Hudson, Shreveport Mudbugs

