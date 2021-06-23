WebXtra: Corrigan heading to first ever 7on7 state tournament

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - The Corrigan Bulldogs will play in their first ever state 7on7 tournament Thursday in the DIII bracket.

The Bulldogs won the Colmesneil SQT to make the event. They are one of eight East Texas teams in the event. The team hopes to build on the success this summer and improve on a 2020 record of 2-8.

The tournament will be streamed free of charged on TexanLive.com.

