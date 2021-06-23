Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today will feel a lot more like summer in East Texas as highs jump back up into the lower to middle 90s. We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon and a few showers will be possible in Deep East Texas along a sea breeze, although most will stay dry today. We will “cool” down into the middle 70s tomorrow morning so get ready for another warm and muggy start to the day before temps get hot again in the middle 90s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll stay hot for our Friday forecast with a breezy southerly wind. Scattered rain chances return by the weekend, so expect showers and isolated thundershowers to be possible over Saturday and Sunday, especially in the afternoon and early evening hours. A slow-moving cold front will begin edging its way toward East Texas on Monday. We are not expecting another big cooldown from this front, but it will be a good rain maker for East Texas as showers and storms will be likely Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week which will lead to temperatures cooling to slightly below average levels for this time of year.

