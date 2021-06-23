East Texas Now Business Break
Wednesday’s Weather: Warming up today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Starting out with a few clouds this morning, but expect more sunshine by afternoon.  Temperatures today will be a bit warmer than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 90s this afternoon.  Expect light winds today and an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, especially in Deep East Texas.  More of the same through the end of the week with temperatures in the mid 90s Thursday and Friday afternoons.  By the weekend, chances for rain return to the forecast as another weak cold front begins to move in to the region.  Chances for rain will increase into early next week with the slow-moving front and temperatures could be back in the upper 80s again for a couple of days.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

