East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Crockett, Huntington hire new baseball coaches

Richard Martinez
Richard Martinez(Crockett ISD)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett and Huntington ISD have hired new baseball coaches.

Crockett announced on Wednesday the hiring of Richard Martinez. Martinez resigned from Huntington after coaching the Red Devils for three seasons. The Red Devils made the playoffs twice in that time. Huntington went 8-21 this past season, ending their year in the Bi-District playoffs. Crockett went 2-15 this past season.

With the departure of Martinez, Huntington hired Eric DeJesus as their new head coach. DeJesus spent the past two years at Martinsville. DeJesus is a native of Diboll and in set the record for the most walks drawn during his time at Stephen F. Austin State University.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area
Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Nacogdoches Memorial reaches purchase agreement with Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital
Union Pacific Palestine
Legal limbo delays Union Pacific’s layoff plans at Palestine railcar shop
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

The Corrigan Bulldogs will play in their first ever state 7on7 tournament Thursday in the DIII...
WebXtra: Corrigan heading to first ever 7on7 state tournament
Rain clouds move in over National Stadium Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Tokyo, one month before...
Tokyo shapes up to be No-Fun Olympics with many rules, tests
Breaking News
Shreveport Mudbugs are the champs
Aggie Great Linda Cornelius passes away
Aggie Great Linda Cornelius passes away