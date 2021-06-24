East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

DA: Probe into deadly drug raid ends with 2 more indictments

Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were killed during a drug raid in southeast Houston.
Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were killed during a drug raid in southeast Houston.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a long-running corruption probe sparked by a 2019 Houston police drug raid in which a couple was killed has ended with new indictments against two officers already charged in the case.

Former Officer Gerald Goines and Officer Felipe Gallegos were indicted Wednesday for their roles in an alleged scheme to claim overtime payments for work they did not perform. Each was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Authorities began investigating the narcotics squad following the January 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, were killed.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg say prosecutors will now focus on getting this case before a jury.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Nacogdoches Memorial reaches purchase agreement with Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital
Smoking soon will be taboo in Shreveport’s bars, casinos
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
2nd person charged in connection with Texas boy’s death

Latest News

Ex-Mexican governor sentenced to 3 years in US prison
Ex-Mexican governor sentenced to 3 years in US prison
Nacogdoches police report missing child found
Vegetable aisle of Tyler grocery store.
Quarantine weight impacts: Shedding pandemic pounds
Quarantine weight impacts: Shedding pandemic pounds
Quarantine weight impacts: Shedding pandemic pounds