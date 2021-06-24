East Texas Now Business Break
Former Lubbock man wanted for shooting of North Texas officer arrested in Arkansas

A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former Lubbock man, accused of shooting a Rhome police officer in New Fairview last week, was arrested at a motel in Batesville, Arkansas Thursday morning, according to the Wise County Messenger.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said law enforcement received a tip and arrested Royce Wood and his girlfriend, Tiffany Caswell, at the motel. Both are charged with armed robbery from an incident the day before the shooting in New Fairview.

Wood is also charged with the shooting of the officer who stopped him near the area of Farm Road 407 on June 13.

Previous coverage: Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued

BREAKING: The manhunt is over. Royce Wood and his girlfriend Tiffany Caswell were brought into custody by the U.S....

Posted by Wise County Messenger on Thursday, June 24, 2021

