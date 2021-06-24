East Texas Now Business Break
Henderson County deputy recognized by first responders for life-saving efforts

By Erin Wides
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County deputy was honored last night for saving a woman’s life in Gun Barrel City. Henderson County Deputy Ashley Reed was off-duty and enjoying a day at Tom Finley Park with family a few weeks ago when she said she heard a lot of panic.

“Someone was pointing out into the water and we looked over and our boat was right there and we’d noticed she was face down in the water,” Reed said.

It turned out the woman was suffering from a seizure. Reed, who had a broken wrist from a previous on-the-job accident, didn’t think twice about jumping in.

“I just dove off the boat and swam and grabbed her and another gentleman was there, and we all just tried to get her back onto shore,” she said.

Reed stayed with her until fire and EMS arrived, and last night she was recognized by first responders for her quick action. Reed said she thought she was going to the meeting to work security.

“It was just a big shock. I didn’t really, I didn’t know anybody knew. To me that was just doing my job, even though I wasn’t in uniform. I still represent the sheriff’s office, and if something were to have happened and I was there I’d feel bad for not rendering aid when I needed to because I do have a lot of the training that most people don’t have,” Reed said.

She was presented a plaque from the sheriff’s office, a Life-Saving Pin from the Henderson County Fire Chiefs’ Association, and a Certificate of Commendation from the Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

“I’m proud of it. It just reminds me of every time I see it, we do this job for a reason,” she said. “We’re not just traffic cops, we’re not just going to arrest people, it’s all about helping people and saving people, and making sure that everybody’s okay.”

Reed credits the academy for her training and feeling prepared to act in emergency situations.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

