East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another muggy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Expect another day a lot like yesterday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There will be a little bit of a light breeze out of the south and temperatures will reach the mid 90s again this afternoon. More of the same tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s. Chances for rain begin to increase this weekend. Only a slight chance Saturday but a better chance Sunday and especially into early next week as a weak cold front tries to move into East Texas. It is a slow moving front and depending on how far south it moves, rain chances could stick around through the middle of next week with slightly cooler temperatures.

