East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital transitions ownership

One week from today, Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital will assume possession of Nacogdoches...
One week from today, Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital will assume possession of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital operations.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In a week, Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital will take over operations of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. The newly formed corporation will lease the building from the hospital district, collect payments, pay bills and salaries. The hospital district board loses those responsibilities but continues to deal with tremendous obligations.

For at least three years the Nacogdoches Hospital District Board has been fighting to get out of the red. Selling operations hopes to be the saving grace.

It has been, “an absolutely whirlwind,” said board president Lisa King.

She knows she will still oversee several continued responsibilities.

“We will continue to operate the ambulance service. We will work with the hospital volunteers, and also, the hospital foundation.”

Continued financial responsibilities include indigent care.

“We will still pay for that indigent health care, so we will reimburse Lion Star, said King.

It’s a responsibility which leaves the hospital district vulnerable.

“The lack of the expansion of Medicaid has been very detrimental,” said King who is outspoken by the state decision.

Consumers will continue to be charged a one cent sales tax to support the hospital district. Half is used to pay off improvement bonds in the millions.

“Those were all the bonds that we used to build all of this new part of the hospital,” said King. The district was ordered by state inspectors to update the ICU. That was done, but along with quite a few cosmetic updates were made.

Fitch Ratings, a top credit rating agency, stated in April 2020, the district owes $42 million in bonds.

King said it will take at least 20 years to pay off.

Fitch stated ‘default appears imminent or inevitable.’

The board saw selling operations as their best option knowing the worse-case scenario was, according to King, “we might not have a hospital. The sustainability. It’s just not there.”

King assures hospital patrons careful selection of a buyer was followed. The hospital has served East Texas for 93 years. The new owner had to recognize its importance.

“They recognize the potential. We have a beautiful facility here. We got great services and they recognize that opportunity here in Nacogdoches,” said King, who will serve on Lion Star’s advisory board. The closing for the hospital deal will take place Wednesday. All employees will remain on board. Decisions about staffing will come from the new owners.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Nacogdoches Memorial reaches purchase agreement with Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital
Nacogdoches police report missing child found
Smoking soon will be taboo in Shreveport’s bars, casinos

Latest News

WebXtra: Chesswood Baptist Church reopening after fire
Chesswood Baptist reopen date set after destructive fire
Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize
Nacogdoches Mayor Mize wants to fill vacant downtown buildings
A reception for former Lufkin mayor Bob Brown took place at the Pitser Garrison Convention...
City of Lufkin honors former mayor for nearly 9 years of service
Longview optician praises blue light glasses for eye strain
Wyatt Frankens
WebXtra: East Texas angler nets world record hybrid bass