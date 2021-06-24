East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas A&M researcher develops software tool to help bacteria mutation research

By Andy Krauss
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A researcher at Texas A&M has developed new software that will help advance bacteria mutation research.

Developed by Texas A&M Biostatistics Professor Qi Zheng, the software helps researchers boost the speed of their work by supplying them the algorithms they need to make sense of their data. The algorithms help them estimate mutation rates.

”Nowadays, we can develop a so-called web tool, where that web tool is very intuitive,” Zheng said. “You just type in the data, hit a certain key, and you will see the estimates of the mutation rates.”

It saves scientists time because they no longer need to learn complex programming and software languages to reach their conclusions. Zheng says his web tool eliminates an important barrier for these researchers in their work.

“Biologists need two things. One is a good algorithm. Two is an easy to use software tool,” Zheng said. “I developed a package so they don’t have to learn the language. Learning that language is not convenient because it’s unfamiliar and could take a lot of time.”

According to the World Health Organization, 700,000 people die every year due to infections caused by bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics. Zheng says his software will be instrumental in helping to stop this global health problem.

“Some bacterial strains will develop resistance more rapidly than others, so we want to identify the most dangerous strain. Most dangerous means it can mutate faster than other strains,” Zheng said. “My tool accelerates this research in some sense. It makes the data that’s collected make sense faster.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Nacogdoches Memorial reaches purchase agreement with Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital
Union Pacific Palestine
Legal limbo delays Union Pacific’s layoff plans at Palestine railcar shop
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself; goal is raising awareness of mental health
Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer, left) and Luca (Jacob Tremblay) discover the joy of gelato in a...
The Stew Review: Pixar’s Luca an ‘instantly charming’ tale
Voting machines at polling station
Angelina County Commissioners approve county wide polling locations
Henderson County Deputy Ashley Reed holding a certificate and plaque she was honored with for...
Henderson County deputy recognized by first responders for life-saving efforts
OFFICER IN TRAINING VO SOT
OFFICER IN TRAINING VO SOT