WebXtra: Chesswood Baptist reopen date set after destructive fire

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - After a fire destroyed much of Chesswood Baptist Church in March, the reopening date has been set, and it’s sooner rather than later.

The pastor of the Chesswood Baptist Church says they plan to move back into their building just three months after a fire destroyed it. For the past three months, they have held services at the La Quinta Inn. The fire destroyed the sanctuary and the main entrance. The only part saved was the south wing. Services will be held soon in the south wing as the remainder of the church building will be under construction

