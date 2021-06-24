East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WebXtra: East Texas angler nets world record hybrid bass

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A hybrid smallmouth-largemouth bass he caught on the H.O. Ivey Reservoir in March weighed in at 7 pounds 9 ounces. According to the International Game Fish Association, the fish is a world record.

“My first reaction was excitement,” Frankens said. “We didn’t realize what we had on our hands until the DNA sample came back from the Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist. Frankens and his friend went out to west Texas to fish after hearing about some big fish being caught on Ivey.

He said it had slowed down by the time they got there but using his sonar, Frankens was able to find a flooded out area in the lake that had some good fish. “I thought it was a smallmouth and thought I probably set the lake record so we kept it to go weight it in at the marina,” Frankens said. “Some of the locals at the marina saw the fish and thought it was a mean mouth hybrid.”

A TPWD Biologist was able to confirm it was a hybrid fish.

“It has been crazy since,” Frankens said. “I have been hit up buy news agencies and companies interested in the story. I was even hit up by some guys in Germany.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Nacogdoches Memorial reaches purchase agreement with Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital
Nacogdoches police report missing child found
Smoking soon will be taboo in Shreveport’s bars, casinos

Latest News

Wyatt Frankens
WebXtra: East Texas angler nets world record hybrid bass
Leo Andre Flores, 22.
Third victim dies following DUI crash in Odessa
Photo from Texas Department of Public Safety of a single-engine plane crash at the Madisonville...
NTSB: Plane in Madisonville crash was operating normally when it hit trees near runway
Chesswood Baptist Church Pastor and Church Elder - Social Video
Chesswood Baptist Church Pastor and Church Elder - Social Video