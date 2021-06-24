WebXtra: East Texas angler nets world record hybrid bass

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A hybrid smallmouth-largemouth bass he caught on the H.O. Ivey Reservoir in March weighed in at 7 pounds 9 ounces. According to the International Game Fish Association, the fish is a world record.

“My first reaction was excitement,” Frankens said. “We didn’t realize what we had on our hands until the DNA sample came back from the Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist. Frankens and his friend went out to west Texas to fish after hearing about some big fish being caught on Ivey.

He said it had slowed down by the time they got there but using his sonar, Frankens was able to find a flooded out area in the lake that had some good fish. “I thought it was a smallmouth and thought I probably set the lake record so we kept it to go weight it in at the marina,” Frankens said. “Some of the locals at the marina saw the fish and thought it was a mean mouth hybrid.”

A TPWD Biologist was able to confirm it was a hybrid fish.

“It has been crazy since,” Frankens said. “I have been hit up buy news agencies and companies interested in the story. I was even hit up by some guys in Germany.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.