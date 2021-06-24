Longview optician praises blue light glasses for eye strain

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It seems that most people are spending more time in front of computer screens. Some of those people are experiencing eye strain or even headaches, and blue light filtering glasses are said to help.

Do they work?

Computer screens emit light, and many people are exposed to it for prolonged periods of time. Optician Shelly McLelland with Eye Care for East Texas in Longview thinks too much screen time is detrimental.

“It dries your eyes out and strains your eyes. You don’t blink as much as you should. There’s several things that can cause it. Just the light, the pixels, all that going on continuously if you’re on it all the time, it does mess with you,” McLelland said.

Allison Darwin says she, like many, spends a lot of time looking at computer screens. She started having:

“Headaches, just dryness in my eyes constantly; kind of this straining feeling looking at everything,” Darwin said.

She says a friend suggested she try the blue filters.

“It was pretty immediate. My eyes felt better immediately looking at the screen,” Darwin said.

In fact Shelly wears prescription glasses and got the blue light blocking option. She wears them all the time.

I put them in front of an iPhone lens and white on a screen turns a bit orange and then the camera eventually adjusted. And it’s pretty much the same with the eye.

“You think about it you see it, you don’t think about it, it goes away,” McLelland said.

And that was the case when I tried some on.

This all being said, the American Journal of Ophthalmology conducted a randomized controlled trial with 120 symptomatic users. They were given clear lenses or blue blocking lenses and spent two hours in front of a screen.

They found blue blocking lenses did not alter signs or symptoms of eye strain with computer use relative to clear lenses.

So do they work? Well, it seems to be up to the individual user. There are a lot of different brands, some as cheap as six bucks online, if you want to try them out.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology there is no evidence that light from computer screens is damaging to the eyes. They say hours of computer use can result in reduced blinking which can cause temporary symptoms like eye strain. They recommend taking breaks every twenty minutes or so.

