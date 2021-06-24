East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital transitions ownership

One week from today, Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital will assume possession of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital operations.
By Donna McCollum
Jun. 24, 2021
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One week from today, Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital will assume possession of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital operations.

Since Tuesday’s decision, employees, medical staff and consumers will prepare for the transition. We spoke with hospital district board president Lisa King about some of the logistics and why the board felt this decision is the best for Nacogdoches health care.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

