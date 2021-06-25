East Texas Now Business Break
Amarillo police make 4 new arrests in drive-by shooting death of teen

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials have arrested four additional suspects in the drive-by shooting death of an 18-year-old girl.

Murder warrants were obtained by the APD Homicide Unit for 18-year-old Anotnio Lavante Sonia, 18-year-old Christopher Denlly Green, 17-year-old Caden Shawn Walden, and 21-year-old Ezikedis Davis.

Officials said Walden was taken into custody on June 21 and Davis was taken into custody on June 22.

Police arrested Sonia on June 23, and Green surrendered himself to authorities on June 24.

All four have been booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Earlier this month, APD also arrested a 17-year-old girl on a murder warrant in connection with the death.

Chloe Vivens was identified by police after she passed away due to injuries sustained in the shooting.

The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. at a home near S. Florida Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday, May 30.

Police said Vivens was shot while sitting inside a vehicle parked in the driveway.

***Update June 25th,2021*** The investigation into the shooting death of Chloe Vivens has identified four more...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Friday, June 25, 2021

