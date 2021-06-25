East Texas Now Business Break
California man charged for NCAA ticket scam, including Texas A&M football tickets

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A California man has been charged in a nationwide ticket scam that included a Texas A&M football game, according to the Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Derrick Langford, 46, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity left, according to a Houston federal grand jury.

According to the indictment, Langford used email to get stolen credit card information from victims across the United States. He then allegedly used that data and false identities to buy tickets for sporting events, concerts and other entertainment venues across the United States which he then re-sold on internet-based ticket resale sites.

Investigators discovered Langford created false buyer accounts and used stolen credit card information to buy tickets to the Texas A&M football game against Clemson on Sept. 8, 2018. He then resold the tickets on ticket resale sites to unsuspecting buyers, according to the indictment.

According to the charges, Texas A&M discovered the fraud and invalidated the tickets, but some had already been sold to other buyers. The university incurred a 100 percent loss on the fraudulent tickets.

In all, Langford received stolen credit card information and personal identifying information of more than 75 victims, according to the charges. The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Texas A&M University Police Department.

