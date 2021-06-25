East Texas Now Business Break
Carthage stands out on Day 1 on Texas 7on7

Nacogdoches 7on7
Nacogdoches 7on7(Nacogdoches ISD Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
College Station, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs ran through their competition on Day one of the Texas 7on7 Tournament.

Carthage finished 3-0 in one of the tougher pools. The Bulldogs beat El Campo 29-6, Melisa 18-14 and Whitney 34-20. Carthage will play Brownwood, 1-2, in the first round of the single elimination bracket on Friday morning.

Our other DII team Chapel Hill finished Pool Play 1-2. The Bulldogs will play Hitchcock in the bracket. Hitchcock finished pool play 2-1.

In Division III, Waskom and Daingerfield both finished pool play 2-1. Garrison and Corrigan both went 0-3 in pool play. Daingerfield will matchup with Garrison in the tournament bracket. Waskom will play Collinsville in the first round. Corrigan will meet up with Eastland.

The afternoon action on Friday will feature Tyler and Nacogdoches starting pool play in Division I.

TexansLive.com will carry coverage of select games for free.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

