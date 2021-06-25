City of Lufkin honors former mayor for nearly 9 years of service

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin thanked a former mayor for his service Thursday.

A reception for Bob Brown took place at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.

Brown was mayor for almost nine years.

He has served on many organizational boards in the City of Lufkin and has served in leadership roles at Lufkin First Christian Church for the last 20-plus years.

He announced he would not seek re-election in February.

“A whole lot tougher than I thought it was going to be,” Brown said. “A guy just met me at the door and told me why. He said, “You mothered us.” I love this city and I love the people in this city no matter where they live. It’s just been the thrill of my life to be part of it.”

Mark Hicks won the mayor’s race last month.

