East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

City of Lufkin honors former mayor for nearly 9 years of service

A reception for former Lufkin mayor Bob Brown took place at the Pitser Garrison Convention...
A reception for former Lufkin mayor Bob Brown took place at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center on Thursday.(KTRE)
By Jeremy Thomas
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin thanked a former mayor for his service Thursday.

A reception for Bob Brown took place at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.

Brown was mayor for almost nine years.

He has served on many organizational boards in the City of Lufkin and has served in leadership roles at Lufkin First Christian Church for the last 20-plus years.

He announced he would not seek re-election in February.

“A whole lot tougher than I thought it was going to be,” Brown said. “A guy just met me at the door and told me why. He said, “You mothered us.” I love this city and I love the people in this city no matter where they live. It’s just been the thrill of my life to be part of it.”

Mark Hicks won the mayor’s race last month.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Nacogdoches Memorial reaches purchase agreement with Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital
Nacogdoches police report missing child found
Smoking soon will be taboo in Shreveport’s bars, casinos

Latest News

WebXtra: Chesswood Baptist Church reopening after fire
Chesswood Baptist reopen date set after destructive fire
Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize
Nacogdoches Mayor Mize wants to fill vacant downtown buildings
Longview optician praises blue light glasses for eye strain
Wyatt Frankens
WebXtra: East Texas angler nets world record hybrid bass