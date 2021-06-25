Court documents reveal details leading up to drive-by shooting of Amarillo teen

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Court documents reveal the details leading up to the drive-by shooting that killed an Amarillo teenager.

Police have now arrested five people for murder warrants related to the death of 18-year-old Chloe Vivens. Vivens died from her injuries after a drive-by shooting that happened on May 31.

According to court documents, officers responded to a 911 call near South Florida Street and 8th Avenue for a shots fired call.

Several people in the neighboring homes witnessed all or part of the shooting and described the vehicle where the shots came from as a black, four-door car.

Officers soon obtained surveillance video from the mother of Arrington Grace Sleeper, who was identified as one of the suspects in the shooting. Court documents say Sleeper admitted that her car was used in the drive-by shooting.

Other witnesses who knew those involved say Sleeper followed Vivens’ car to the home where the shooting happened. The witnesses said the people in the car were going to get back at Vivens for some offense.

Surveillance video shows Vivens’ car arriving at the home and then shots fired from Sleeper’s car.

Amarillo Police Department CSI personnel recovered around 15 9mm cartridge casings from the street. Officers also recovered the car used in the drive-by shooting, with one cartridge casing inside the car consistent with the caliber of one of the guns believed to be used in the incident.

All five suspects have been charged with murder.

Autoplay Caption

***Update June 25th,2021*** The investigation into the shooting death of Chloe Vivens has identified four more... Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Friday, June 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.