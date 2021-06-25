East Texas Now Business Break
First Alert: Scattered downpours this weekend to become more numerous next week

By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A few scattered showers and storms have dotted our East Texas landscape this Friday afternoon. However, most areas have remained dry.

Saturday will be similar to what we have seen the past few days.  Namely, hot and humid with just a meager 20% chance of coming across a brief, afternoon shower passing through.

Once we get into Sunday and early next week, though, many models point to another pattern shift, one that will send another summer cold front dropping down into Texas.  At the same time, a trough of low pressure moving westward through the northern Gulf of Mexico will also serve to enhance our rain chances next week.

Sunday will feature a bump up with our rain odds, going up to 40% during the afternoon with highs in the lower-to-middle 90′s.  Sunday’s rainfall amounts will not be too high and should not alter too many plans.  However, the coverage will likely be a bit higher than the isolated coverage we have seen this week.

We will then see our rain and storm chances ramp up to 70% on Monday and 60% on Tuesday.  These two days to start the new work week will be our best days to cash in on some rainfall in East Texas.

With increasing rain chances by early next week, we will take an edge off the heat as daytime highs come down into the upper 80′s.

Rain odds will come down just a tad toward the end of next week, but will still be in place as daily downpours occur with the sea breeze front.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average just over an inch in many locales. 

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

