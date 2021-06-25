Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It will be another hot and muggy day in East Texas as highs climb into middle 90s, although heat index values will sit at 100 degrees or higher so be sure you are staying hydrated and cool today. We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon and more scattered showers will be possible in Deep East Texas along a sea breeze. Once we pass our peak daytime heating hours, any remaining rain will quickly fizzle out. Expect much of the same for our Saturday forecast: Muggy middle 70s in the morning, highs hot in the lower to middle 90s, and afternoon scattered showers. Our scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will begin to see a bit more coverage on Sunday afternoon, then rain chances really increase for the first half of the next work week. A slow-moving cold front will stall in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma on Monday. This front won’t really make any decent progress into East Texas, but it will be a good rain maker for the surrounding area as showers and storms will be likely Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week which will lead to temperatures cooling to slightly below average levels for this time of year. Rain becomes a bit more scattered for Thursday and Friday of next week, so while still possible, majority of East Texas will begin to trend drier and that means temperatures should climb back into the lower 90s just in time for next weekend.

