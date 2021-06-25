East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott issues call for jailers to assist border sheriffs with increased arrests

Official seal, State of Texas Governor
Official seal, State of Texas Governor
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott on Friday issued a statewide call for jailers to assist border sheriffs with operating detention facilities and providing jail beds for those arrested for state charges related to the border crisis. 

The state is seeking jailers with supervisory and release experience, trained booking officers with TLETS/AFIS experience, and current or former jailers who were honorably discharged within the last two years.

“The State of Texas will not tolerate criminal activity, which is why we are stepping up to address this crisis in the Biden Administration’s absence,” Abbott said. “Part of our comprehensive efforts to secure the border include enforcing all state and federal laws, which is why we are calling on jailers and sheriffs across the state to volunteer support for our border sheriffs. Working together, we will secure the border and keep our communities safe.”

During the Abbott’s Border Security Summit in Del Rio in mid-June, he announced that individuals who commit criminal trespass will be subject to arrest and confinement. This order builds upon his declaration which directs the Texas Department of Public Safety to enforce all federal and state criminal laws for criminal trespassing, illegal entry, smuggling and human trafficking. The declaration also directed the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to work with counties included in the declaration to establish alternative detention facilities to ensure enough jail capacity for undocumented immigrants who are arrested for criminal activities such as trespassing.

The state is surging resources into border communities to make arrests and to help set up and maintain extra jail space.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
Nacogdoches police report missing child found
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Henderson County Deputy Ashley Reed holding a certificate and plaque she was honored with for...
Henderson County deputy recognized by first responders for life-saving efforts

Latest News

A man was found dead inside of an apartment in Canyon after running from police and shooting...
Suspect found dead in Canyon apartment after running from police, shooting at officers
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Hot and humid again
Handcuffs
Amarillo police make 4 new arrests in drive-by shooting death of teen
Wyatt Frankens
WebXtra: East Texas angler nets world record hybrid bass