Jasper County man indicted in connection with death of Samuel Olson

Dylan Ray Walker, 27, of Coldspring, was indicted on a charge of temper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair investigation.(Jasper County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Coldspring man was indicted by a Jasper County grand jury in connection with the death of Samuel Olson.

Dylan Ray Walker, 27, of Coldspring, was indicted on a charge of temper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair investigation. Walker is accused of hiding the body of 5-year-old Houston boy, Samuel Olson, whose remains were found on June 1 in a Jasper County motel room.

Previous reporting:

2nd person charged in connection with Texas boy’s death

5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say

