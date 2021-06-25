Suspect found dead in Canyon apartment after running from police, shooting at officers

East Texas Now Business Break
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A suspect was found dead inside of an apartment in Canyon after running from police and shooting at officers, according Canyon police.

Around 12:30 a.m., two Canyon Police Department officers stopped a car for a traffic violation at Hunsley and FM 2590.

The officers asked the suspect to exit the car after seeing the suspect’s name was tied to warrants in the area.

Officials say the suspect drove away, leading police on a chase that ended at 47 Valley View.

After pulling into the parking lot at Valley View Apartments, the suspect crashed the car, then began running away from officers.

As the suspect was running into the apartments, officials say they fired shots at the officer.

Officials say the officer was not injured and did not shoot at the suspect.

The Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and found the suspect dead inside the apartment.

The Texas Rangers will take over the investigation of this incident.

Posted by Canyon Police Department on Friday, June 25, 2021

