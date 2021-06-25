East Texas Now Business Break
Man shot, killed outside North Waco barber shop

Police in Waco responded to a shooting outside Heads Up Barber Shop at 1623 Herring Avenue.
Police in Waco responded to a shooting outside Heads Up Barber Shop at 1623 Herring Avenue.(Justin Jackson for KWTX)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Timothy Danforth, 39, as the man shot and killed during an altercation outside a barbershop Friday.

The shooting was reported shortly before 9 a.m. outside Heads Up Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Herring Avenue.

Police sealed off the area outside the barbershop with yellow crime scene tape. Blood and shell casings can be seen in the parking lot.

The 911 caller stated that he had shot the victim and was performing CPR.

Police arrived at the scene and immediately began CPR on the victim.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest where he succumbed to his injuries.

The man who fired the firearm is cooperating with the police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

